Weather Permitting

It’s summer in Tampa Bay and the weather is being its usual pain. But our meteorologists at Fox 13 are helping us keep an eye on things so the whole weekend won’t be a washout. Be aware that some of the storms could trigger flooding, with the heaviest expected starting Thursday.

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 17, 2011, file photo, scallop meat is shucked at sea (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Scallop season is underway, running through September 24th in Levy, Citrus and Hernando counties (including Cedar Key, Crystal River and Homosassa).

A lot of new laws go into effect today. I have a link to the full list in the Dove Daily Update.

Ann-Ventures Along the Osprey Trail, Honeymoon Island, Dunedin

Free Tuesdays at Glazer Children’s Museum means you get in free!, thanks to the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County. That means free museum admission for the whole family from 930 am to 5 pm.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group