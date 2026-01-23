Watch The Muppets cover your favorite classic rock songs

With the news out that Disney and ABC are rebooting The Muppet Show, we thought it was a good time to look back at when the show’s house band, Dr. Teeth and The Electric Mayhem, and other Muppets covered some of your favorite classic rock songs of all time.
Check out their music videos below and let us know which cover you think was their best by leaving a comment or leaving us an open mic on our smartphone app.
Jungle Boogie
Bohemian Rhapsody
Kodachrome
Flowers On The Wall
Stand By Me
The Ballad Of Beaker (Dust In The Wind)
American Woman
Can You Picture That?
Gotta Be
Rock And Roll All Nite
Money
Mr. Bassman
Fifty Ways To Leave Your Lover
Act Naturally
Mack The Knife
Ain’t Misbehavin’
Tenderly
Sunny
America
Don’t Blame The Dynamite
Chopin’s Polonaise In A Flat
Cheesecake
Love Ya To Death
A Little Help From My Friends
Blackbird
While My Guitar Gently Weeps
Can’t Take No For An Answer
Zoot - Sax and Violence
That Old Black Magic
Wild Thing
Bye Bye Blackbird
The trailer for ABC and Disney +’s “The Muppet Show” reboot is below. Will you give the show a watch?