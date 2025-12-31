Watch Clay Aiken scare Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan & Carrie Underwood in new 'American Idol' promo

A new year means a new season of American Idol, and in a new promo, an old favorite makes a return.

In the promo, host Ryan Seacrest welcomes judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood to "American Idol University." "With decades of talent on display, I'm so excited for you all to explore these historic halls," says Seacrest.

"Look at all these superstars that have graduated from Idol U.," says Underwood, while admiring portraits of Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and season 23 winner Jamal Roberts. They admire a display case that boasts that Idol contestants have scored 65 Platinum records, 18 Grammy Awards, 1one Academy Award and other accolades.

Another display case features photos and memorabilia from other past contestants, like Adam Lambert, season 21 winner Iam Tongi and Underwood herself. Plus, a series of photos on the wall documents Seacrest's hairstyle journey.

The three judges then come across a wax statue of Clay Aiken, on a pedestal reading "Class of 2003." "One of the original greats," says Bryan. "Go Claymates!" says Underwood. Then, the "statue" of Clay turns and winks at them, causing them to jump back and yell in alarm.

As the three judges walk through a door, Underwood announces, "American Idol Class of 2026 is in session!" After a montage of some of the new season's auditions, Aiken, no longer on a pedestal, says, "Who will be the next American Idol?"

"Um, that's my line," Ryan corrects him.

The new season gets underway Jan. 26 on ABC.

