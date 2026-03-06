Waste Not, Want Not

A gas pump is seen in a vehicle on November 26, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The pain at the pump is only going to get worse, so you might be getting a little choosy when it comes to your won weekend Ann-Ventures.

Tampa, once again it a case of a lot to do, and street that will be busy. This is just a taste of what’s going on, like Disney on Ice at Benchmark International Arena, Yankees Spring Training games at Steinbrenner Field and the Lightning City Gymnastics Gasparilla Classic at the Tampa Convention Center.

fl strawberry fest

Add to that, the final weekend for both the Gasparilla International Film Festival and the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City.

For something a little lower key, but a cool place to find the treasure you’ve been search for, it’s Vintage Marche Weekend in the Skyway Marina District Friday through. Sunday.

Vintage Marche weekend

And remember we “spring ahead” one hour as Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend, so before you go to bed Saturday night, take care of that. It’s also a good time to check the smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

Enjoy, and keep in mind we do have a 30% chance for rain for the next few days, and will be close to 90 on Saturday!

Ann Ventures

