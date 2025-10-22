Walmart’s affordable Thanksgiving meal basket returns for 2025

Walmart has announced that their annual Thanksgiving meal will return for the 2025 holiday season, at an even better deal than in previous years.

The big box store’s Thanksgiving meal basket will feed 10 people for approximately $40, the lowest price offered since the program started in 2022.

“We want every family to be able to share a meal and celebrate without compromising on quality, quantity or tradition,” said Walmart President and CEO John Furner in a press release.

This year’s basket includes a 13.5 pound Butterball turkey as well as other staples to create a robust Thanksgiving dinner, complete with a pumpkin pie.

Customers can shop the items in-store or they can order the basket with 1-click online to be picked up or delivered straight to their door. Additionally, first time pickup and delivery customers will receive free express delivery on the meal basket.

Walmart joins the list of other retailers offering discounted holiday meals as concerns rise about higher grocery prices this year.

The Walmart Thanksgiving meal basket will be available until December 25.

What products does the Walmart Thanksgiving basket include?