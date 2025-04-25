Walking, Sculpting And More!

Join Ann Kelly for the Walk To Defeat ALS - Greater Tampa Bay Saturday, April 26th in Safety Harbor Waterfront Park at 9 am. Samantha Schneider, Senior Manager, Development for the Florida ALS Association joins Ann to tell us more. Hear the full podcast online or on the app.

Ann-Ventures Walk to Defeat ALS

Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s exclusive Aqua Gala is this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. This one-of-a-kind event is set to be the highlight of the season, featuring Disco Under the Sea in a celebration of community and conservation. Your attendance and sponsorship can play an integral role in supporting Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s mission to protect and conserve marine life.

Ann-Ventures Clearwater Marine Aquarium Aqua Gala

It’s the final week for the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival on Clearwater Beach. The annual sand sculpting festival runs through Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning lose game two to the Florida Panthers The series now moves Sunrise with Game 3 slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Books Book stores in Central Florida are doing what they can to keep customers stocked up on books and boredom-busting gifts from a safe social distance. (Pixabay)

Saturday is Independent Book Store Day, and it’s also a good time to check out what’s going on in Tarpon Springs! First-ever Tarpon Springs Book Festival, Sat., April 26 • 10am–4pm East Court Street Tarpon Springs. This all-day celebration of books and literature. It’s a joint project by the Tarpon Springs Merchants Association and @thegildedpagebookstore.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group