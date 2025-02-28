Andretti Motorsport driver Romain Grosjean steers through Turn 2 during qualifying for the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg auto race Saturday, March 4, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 2025 races are being held on Friday through Sunday. If you can’t make it down to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, FOX 13 will broadcast it, beginning at noon on Sunday.

Florida Strawberry Festival runs through March 9. Concert tickets are in addition to gate admission, which is $15, $5 ages 6-12, 5 and younger free. Parking is $5. Discount days and special sales can be found here at flstrawberryfestival.com.

Oscar night: Bay-area film fans are invited to the only Academy-sanctioned showing of the Oscars at Tampa Theatre’s 26th annual Hollywood Awards Night. Live coverage of the Academy Awards begins at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 2, on the big screen. Tickets are $20-$125. 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. tampatheatre.org.

The 19th Annual Taste of South Tampa, presented by Older, Lundy, Koch & Martino, will take place on Sunday, March 2, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Hosted by the South Tampa Chamber, this event returns to the beautiful Tampa Garden Club (2629 Bayshore Blvd) along Bayshore Boulevard for the seventh consecutive year.

