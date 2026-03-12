VOTE: What is the greatest Rock & Roll movie of all-time? It’s Oscars week, and we want to know what your favorite music movie is

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - JUNE 01: Actors Mike Myers (L) and Dana Carvey as Wayne and Garth from "Wayne's World" onstage during the 17th annual MTV Movie Awards held at the Gibson Amphitheatre on June 1, 2008 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Oscars are happening on Sunday, March 15th, and it got us thinking... what are the best movies about rock & roll of all time?

Take a look at our list of rock movies and vote in our poll below to tell us which film is your greatest of all time.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere - 2025

Last Days - 2025

A Complete Unknown - 2024

Elvis - 2022

Yesterday - 2019

Rocketman - 2019

A Star Is Born - 2018

Bohemian Rhapsody - 2018

Ricki And The Flash - 2015

Begin Again - 2013

CBGB - 2013

Rock Of Ages - 2011

I’m Not There - 2007

Tenacious D In The Pick Of Destiny - 2006

School Of Rock - 2003

Rock Star - 2001

The Filth And The Fury - 2000

Almost Famous - 2000

Detroit Rock City - 1999

Velvet Goldmine - 1998

That Thing You Do - 1996

Empire Records - 1995

Airheads - 1994

Wayne’s World 2 - 1993

Wayne’s World - 1992

The Doors - 1991

Shock ‘Em Dead - 1990

Black Roses - 1988

La Bamba - 1987

Trick Or Treat - 1986

Purple Rain - 1984

This Is Spinal Tap - 1984

The Wall - 1982

One Trick Pony - 1980

Rock N’ Roll High School - 1979

Quadrophenia - 1979

The Buddy Holly Story - 1978

FM - 1978

A Star Is Born - 1976

Tommy - 1975

American Graffiti - 1973

200 Motels - 1971

Head - 1968

Yellow Submarine - 1968

A Hard Day’s Night - 1964

Jailhouse Rock - 1957

Love Me Tender - 1956

Rock Around The Clock - 1956

Shake Rattle, and Rock! - 1956

What is your favorite Rock & Roll movie of all time? Vote in our poll below