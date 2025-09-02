Tuesday To-Do’s

After being shut down for months due to last year’s hurricanes, Pier 60 in Clearwater Beach, is now partially open, from the bait house to the “T” at the end of the pier. Yes, there is a fee to head out past the bait house.

It’s getting closer to the busiest part of the hurricane season, and a good time to double check your supplies. The Hurricane Supply Kit Tax Free list is now permanent. Check that list carefully for what is and is not covered.

Hurricane supplies What does your family need to survive a hurricane? (Pixsooz - stock.adobe.com)

Tampa Bay Lightning and Benchmark International Arena staff began installing the hockey ice on Monday. The ice crew will begin painting the lines, markings and logos, which will include freezing more than 6,000 names into the Lightning logo at center ice. The names will include Bolt for Life members, partners, suite holders and full-time employees of Vinik Sports Group

Free Tuesdays at Glazer Children’s Museum: The Children’s Board of Hillsborough County presents this treat, held on the first Tuesday of every month, with free museum admission for the whole family. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group