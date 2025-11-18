Tuesday Info To Go

Several packages of poultry are seen.
Turkeys Given Away To Those In Need Ahead Of The Thanksgiving Holiday
It’s amazing how much you can get for $20 when you’re Metropolitan Ministries. Like two turkey! That’s how far they can stretch their dollars, and we’ll prove it this Friday. Join the Dove as we partner with Metropolitan Ministries for our annual Feed the Bay food drive! Come meet up with 105.5 The Dove collecting your donations at Walmart on 1505 N Dale Mabry in Tampa (Dale Mabry just off 275) from 6 am to 7 pm.

Still need to restock some stuff? Remember, Florida’s new sales tax holiday for items you might need for hunting, fishing, and camping gear is still going on , but it does come to an the end, at the end of the year.

