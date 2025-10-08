Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift’s steamy lyrics in new song ‘Wood’

Travis Kelce has addressed Taylor Swift’s new song about his ****, “Wood,” on his latest "
New Heights" podcast episode.
Kelce was shy when discussing the song but said he was honored by any song that references him. His brother, Jason Kelce, joked about what a song about his own genitalia would include.
it certainly wouldn’t include the line, “Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see.”
“It’d be like Japanese Maple,” he said ... before adding, “Sometimes can see.”
The two also discussed Taylor Swift’s album “The Life of a Showgirl,” with Travis expressing happiness for his fiancée’s work. Jason urged listeners to stream the album, calling out those who haven’t done so.
“For those of you living under a rock who haven’t streamed it yet, get on it, you f***ing idiot.”
