The trailer for 'Man on Fire' starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has arrived

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II speaks onstage during the Marvel Television and Marvel Animation Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center in New York, NY on October 11, 2025. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Disney)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II takes on the role of a former special forces mercenary named John Creasy in the new Netflix series Man on Fire, which fans can now get a glimpse of.

A trailer for the series has dropped and is available to watch on YouTube.

Man on Fire will follow the story of John, who has post-traumatic stress disorder and is in search of a fresh start. While on his journey, he finds himself under fire as he faces personal demons.

The show is based on author A.J. Quinnell's book series, which includes his 1980 novel Man on Fire. The series arrives after the 2004 film of the same name, which featured Denzel Washington as John Creasy.

The new series also stars Billie Boullet, Bobby Cannavale, Alice Braga, Scoot McNairy and Paul Ben-Victor. It premieres April 30 on Netflix.

A previous version of this story published on March 11 contained a misspelling of Mateen. The text above has been updated to correct the error.

