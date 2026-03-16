Traffic Alerts

Yes, that’s our Mike Kruz checking out the beach and ready for Spring Break! Just about every school district is out and that means the usual gridlock. We were young once - remember?

The 2026 Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, FL. Pro practice rounds will start Tuesday. This 25th-anniversary event features top PGA TOUR professionals, a Saturday night concert with Tyler Hubbard and Lee Brice.

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This weekend at Benchmark International Arena, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will take over and our own USF Men’s Team is on their way! They are the American Conference Champs with their weekend win and will play #6 Louisville Thursday; Florida has 4 teams in the tourney. More info here.

St. Petersburg BayFest takes over North Straub Park Friday through Sunday. This is a new festival seafood, live music, and just a good time!

Ann Ventures

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