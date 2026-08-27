'Toy Story 5' to begin streaming on Disney+

Toy Story 5, the latest chapter in the classic fun-filled toy-adventure franchise, is coming to streaming next month, and Taylor Swift is dropping a surprise to celebrate the news.

The billion-dollar box office franchise's fifth edition will hit Disney+ on Sept. 23, 2026, Good Morning America announced exclusively on Thursday morning.

The film opened in theaters in June and is still in theaters, as well as now being available for purchase on digital.

In order to celebrate the occasion, Taylor Swift, whose single "I Knew It, I Knew You" headlines the soundtrack, shared a first-look sneak peek at the animated new music video for her piano version of the song.

An earlier music video for the new song, featuring the Toy Story 5 characters, was released in June.

In an interview aired on Good Morning America earlier this summer, the Grammy-winning singer said an early screening of the film sparked the idea for the track, which was inspired by Jessie, the beloved cowgirl first introduced in 1999's Toy Story 2.

"We've seen her have her heart broken. Like, we've watched, you know, the car pull away," Swift said. "I get really emotional talking about this."

The full video is available on Disney+, Spotify and Apple Music, ahead of the film's release to streaming next month.

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