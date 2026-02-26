Top Off The Tank!

By Ann Kelly

No joke. If you’re planning on running around Tampa Bay this weekend, fill up the tank! Here’s what’s up.

-How sweet it is! The Florida Strawberry Festival kicks off today in Plant City, runs through March 8th.

-Monster Jam takes over Raymond James Stadium Saturday and Sunday.

- Also in Tampa Saturday and Sunday, the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is in Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa.

- And if that wasn’t enough to really make Tampa traffic tough, it’s Tampa Taco Fest in Al Lopez Park Saturday.

Tacos

-Race Week continues in advance of this weekend’s Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg, kicking off with the INDYCAR Party in North Straub Park from 4-7 pm Thursday.

-Friday, it’s Styx at The BayCare Sound in Clearwater. Tickets start at $58.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

-Also Friday, Jay Leno is at Ruth Eckerd Hall, in Clearwater. Tickets start at $50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

Jay Leno

Jay Leno

-Finally, Ruth Eckerd Hall Presents The Righteous Brothers Lovin’ Feelin’ Farewell Tour On Saturday, At 8 pm.

Now that’s a great Tampa Bay weekend!

Ann Ventures

