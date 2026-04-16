'Top Gun 3' announced at Cinemacon with Tom Cruise returning

Tom Cruise on the set of 'Top Gun,' directed by Tony Scott. (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Great balls of fire! Top Gun 3 is on the way.

During Paramount's CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas on Thursday, it was revealed that a third film in the blockbuster franchise is coming, with Tom Cruise and producer Jerry Bruckheimer both returning.

CinemaCon shared the news in a post on X.

ABC News has reached out to Paramount Pictures and CinemaCon for comment.

Top Gun 3 will serve as a follow-up to the Joseph Kosinski-directed Top Gun: Maverick, which premiered in 2022.

Cruise, who starred in the 2022 film, reprised his role as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell from the 1986 film Top Gun. In that film, Maverick is sent to the Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School, where he trains to refine his flying skills.

It starred Val Kilmer as Lt. Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, Anthony Edwards as Lt. j.g. Nick "Goose" Bradshaw, Tom Skerritt as Cmdr. Mike "Viper" Metcalf, Meg Ryan as Goose's wife, Carole, and Kelly McGillis as Charlie Blackwood.

Top Gun: Maverick centered around Maverick confronting his past while training a group of younger Top Gun graduates, including the son of his late best friend, for a dangerous mission.

The 2022 film starred Cruise, Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly as bar owner Penny Benjamin, Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Goose's son), Glen Powell as Lt. Jake "Hangman" Seresin, Jon Hamm as Vice Adm. Beau "Cyclone" Simpson, Bashir Salahuddin as Chief Warrant Officer Bernie "Hondo" Coleman, Monica Barbaro as Lt. Natasha "Phoenix" Trace, Jay Ellis as Lt. Reuben "Payback" Fitch and more.

While Cruise was not onstage to help reveal the news about Top Gun 3, he made an appearance on April 14 at the Warner Bros. presentation to share a sneak peek of his upcoming film Digger, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

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