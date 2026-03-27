Toast The Sunset

It’s one of those delightful Dunedin traditions that has to be experienced. Sunset on the pier by Bon Appetit restaurant with a local bagpiper! They start about 20 minutes before sunset (which is 7:46 pm tonight). I can practically guarantee goosebumps when you hear “Amazing Grace” as the sun goes down.

Then there’s the incredible artistry of the The Sugar Sand Festival, back on Clearwater Beach. This year’s theme is “United in Sand: Celebrating Sports and Spirit!”.

Ann-Ventures The Sugar Sand Festival returns this weekend

Then a little more offshore in St Pete, it’s the Powerboat Grand Prix returning to the St. Pete waterfront, complete with plenty of activities - and traffic,

For the artistic side of life, it’s St. Petersburg theater’S American Stage back at Demens Landing Park with its annual outdoor play. This year’s show is “Into the Woods” running through April 26th Purchase online or contact the box office at boxoffice@americanstage.org or 727-823-7529.

Ann-Ventures Mainsail Arts Festival

This is a great event to spend the day at, and take home something special at the Mainsail Art Festival! 250+ fine artists across 13 art mediums in Vinoy Park along the downtown St. Petersburg waterfront.

Ann Ventures

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