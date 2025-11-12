‘Tis The Season

We always have bells on, funny sweaters and we wear out hearts on our sleeves for the Florida Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bell Run. Let’s get psyched up with the Virtual Jingle Bell Run Kickoff this Thursday, Nov. 13 at 7 PM! We’ll share exciting event updates, fundraising tips, and ways to spread the holiday cheer for a great cause. RSVP to florida@arthritis.org to receive the sign in link. I’ll see you there on Sunday Dec 14th.

Hurricane Milton Barrels Into Florida TREASURE ISLAND, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: An American Flag is planted in the sand at Treasure Island as clean up from hurricanes Helene and Milton continues along the Gulf Coast on October 10, 2024 in Treasure Island, Florida. Milton, coming just days after Helene, spawned dozens of tornadoes that crisscrossed the state, with five deaths attributed to the twisters so far, according to published reports. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Monday is an important day for some residents that were hit the hardest by last year’s hurricanes in Tampa. The city of Tampa is going to launch a new program to assist homeowners with recovery in the hardest hit areas after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The Homeowner Hurricane Assistance program (HHA) will be open for applications on Monday, Nov. 17, and the city is urging residents who are still in need of assistance to determine if they qualify. View more information on the HHA program and the qualification requirements.

Help us spread hope and take care of our friends and neighbors across Tampa Bay this Thanksgiving as we partner with Metropolitan Ministries for our annual Feed the Bay food drive! Come meet up with 105.5 The Dove all-day collecting your donations at Walmart on 1505 N Dale Mabry in Tampa (Dale Mabry just off 275).

