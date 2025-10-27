Time Change And A Swan Song

If that hour you lost last March when we set our clocks ahead one hour is stuck in your craw, take heart, you’re getting it back soon.

We’ll take the extra hour of sleep! Daylight savings time ends this Sunday morning when we fall back one hour so reset before your clocks go to bed Saturday night.

Don’t try this at home. On Tuesday, it’s time for the annual Swan roundup at 7 am at Lake Morton in Lakeland. It’s the time when they check those beautiful birds to make sure everyone is happy and healthy.

Ann-Ventures Swan roundup in Lakeland at Lake Morton (Ann Kelly)

Need somewhere to take the little ones? Try AquaTots: Spooktacular Sights at the Florida Aquarium this Wednesday at 9:30 am and 1 pm. This is a good one for those ages 3–5, with a hands-on class that blends pre-K learning with Aquarium fun and includes a Halloween party. Cost: $16 per class for one child + one adult (Aquarium admission not included).

Keep this one on the back burner for now, but a new attraction was officially approved by Tampa City Council members to be built downtown. A 250-foot-tall observation wheel called Wheel Over Water (WOW!) is slated to open in late 2026 in the Channel District neighborhood.

Colorful! The Marigold Festival runs through Nov. 2nd at Sanchez Farms (1390 South Forbes Road) in Plant City.

Ann Ventures

