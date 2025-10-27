Time Change And A Swan Song

Daylight saving time (DST) ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5. At that time, you’ll need to set your clocks back (remember “fall back”) one hour.
Fall is time to turn back the clock If that hour you lost last March when we set our clocks ahead one hour is stuck in your craw, take heart, you’re getting it back soon. (CatLane/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Ann Kelly

We’ll take the extra hour of sleep! Daylight savings time ends this Sunday morning when we fall back one hour so reset before your clocks go to bed Saturday night.

Don’t try this at home. On Tuesday, it’s time for the annual Swan roundup at 7 am at Lake Morton in Lakeland. It’s the time when they check those beautiful birds to make sure everyone is happy and healthy.

Ann-Ventures Swan roundup in Lakeland at Lake Morton (Ann Kelly)

Need somewhere to take the little ones? Try AquaTots: Spooktacular Sights at the Florida Aquarium this Wednesday at 9:30 am and 1 pm. This is a good one for those ages 3–5, with a hands-on class that blends pre-K learning with Aquarium fun and includes a Halloween party. Cost: $16 per class for one child + one adult (Aquarium admission not included).

Keep this one on the back burner for now, but a new attraction was officially approved by Tampa City Council members to be built downtown. A 250-foot-tall observation wheel called Wheel Over Water (WOW!) is slated to open in late 2026 in the Channel District neighborhood.

Colorful! The Marigold Festival runs through Nov. 2nd at Sanchez Farms (1390 South Forbes Road) in Plant City.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!