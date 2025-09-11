Thursday’s Info To Go

Today is Patriots Day, and events planned in honor of 9/11 include the Tampa Bay Rowdies’ annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Al Lang Stadium, Hillsborough County’s 24th Anniversary Patriot Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park featuring a Twin Towers steel beam.
Tampa 9/11 Fallen Heroes Memorial located at 1900 N 20th Street in Tampa, with lights on from 8 am to 7 pm, and at Curlew Hills. the Memorial Service begins at 10 am. Special Guest Speaker is Stephen Siller Jr, Tunnel to Towers Foundation Keynote speaker.
Is there a potential superstar in the family? The Tampa City Ballet, a nonprofit that gathers some of the best contemporary and classical dancers in the region, will give a free performance of “Cinderella” as part of the New Tampa Performing Arts Center’s 2025 Annual Arts Festival on Saturday. It’s a full day of fun that includes a free screening of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, arts and crafts, food trucks, and The Florida Orchestra’s instrument petting zoo,
The artistic fun continues Sunday at the Straz for the Performing Arts College & Career Fair! This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Workshop Passes are available for $20. Get more info at strazcenter.org.
Finally for those with the toughest taste buds in Tampa Bay it’s the I Like It Hot Festival at the Largo Events Center Saturday. Bing your own Tums!