Thursday Fun And Games

Lima is back at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium! Lima the sloth has returned for a series of meet & greets. Guests of all ages will have the exclusive opportunity to meet Lima, a two-toed sloth. Available Dates are Aug. 30–31, Sept. 1, Sept. 20–21, Sept. 27–28 at Times: 11:30 AM, 1:30 PM, and 3:30 PM. Cost: $59.95 per person for 20-minute sessions. Age Requirements: All ages welcome. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by a paid participating adult. Children under 2 are free and must sit on an adult’s lap. Note: General aquarium admission is required and sold separately.

As summer winds down and fall fun ramps up, it’s time to build your team for the Jingle Bell Run and win some delicious rewards while you’re at it! Recruit 5 teammates from August 25 to August 31 and you’ll be entered to win free breakfast or lunch delivered to your door via DoorDash or Uber Eats!

Dove Daily Update Join in Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day

Thursday DARE (Dachshund Adoption Rescue & Education) and The New Barker dog magazine will host a special community gathering in honor of Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day. It will be an evening offering comfort, connection, and healing for those grieving the loss of a beloved pet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Quaker Steak & Lube, 10400 49th Street North, Clearwater. Free | Open to the Public | RSVP & reserve a luminary at the link above.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group