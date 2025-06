Julia Roberts poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Armageddon Time' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 19, 2022.

June 16th, 1990

Roxette

This is no surprise with the HUGE success of the movie Pretty Woman which was released in March of 1990.

A few months later.. on this day in music history, the band Roxette started a two week run at #1 on the US singles chart with ‘It Must Have Been Love’ from the famous movie.

The song became the band’s third US #1 hit and a #3 hit in the UK.