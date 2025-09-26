Things That Go Fast

Yay Friday! Now, about those tickets going on sale this morning at 10 am for not one, but two show. Barry Manilow will be at Benchmark International Arena on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 7:00 pm. He’s saying goodbye to fans with a short tour of just nine shows, and we’re lucky enough to be on the schedule. Tickets go on sale at 10am

Ed Sheeran will be at Raymond James Stadium next fall as part of his LOOP tour in Tampa on Nov. 7, 2026. Tickets go on sale at 10 am this morning as well. There’s a great list of more events in the Dove Events Guide.

Loud, fast and fun! The Clearwater Offshore Nationals will back things up on the along the Clearwater Beach shoreline starting today Friday through Sunday.

Ananda Farm is open for Fall Season and it’s a quick trip, just 25 minutes from Downtown St Pete. Just take the first exit just over the Skyway bridge and for fun that that includes a beer garden, live music and delicious farm to table food.

Here’s where I’ll be spending part of my Saturday - treasure hunting at the Fancy Flea in New Port Richey!

And of course, the big game with our 3-0 Bucs and Philly at Ray Jay 1 pm Sunday. Predictions?

