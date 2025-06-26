Things Are Going Swimmingly

After 10 months of renovations, the city of Largo is reopening Southwest Pool this weekend, and everyone is invited. Those renovations include upgrades to the pool structure and systems, along with repairs to the shell, deck, and diving tower. Pool hours will be from 7 am to 5 pm on Saturday at 13120 Vonn Road, Largo.

Ann-Ventures All swim!

It’s going to be a busy weekend in St Pete with the Pride Parade Day and Festival from 2-10 p.m. Saturday, June 28 in North and South Straub Park, along Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Sunday is the Pride Street Festival, 2300 block of Central Avenue 11 am -5 pm.

St Pete Pride

Then over in Tampa, Adventure Island’s AquaGlow is underway from 6 pm to 11 pm Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 9. This is a separately ticketed event is $39.99.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group