Thin Mint Frostys

It seems appropriate on the 113th anniversary of the Girl Scouts, we talk Thin Mints for a tasty treat from Wendy’s.

Thin Mints Frosty Wendy’s New Thin Mints Frosty is the Perfect Pairing for Girl Scout Cookie Season Beginning Feb. 21 (Hand-out/The Wendy's Company)

Today to celebrate National Girl Scouts Day, Wendy’s is giving away a small Thin Mints Frosty desserts with purchase and you do need to have the app or just check in on the company site here.

Oh, and if you’re team “dunk those fries in the Frosty” I have you covered! Now through Monday, St. Patrick’s Day, Wendy’s is giving away free fries with a $5 purchase and drink. Again, you’ll need the app to claim the offer.

I am not held accountable for the calories!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen









©2025 Cox Media Group