They’re Baaack: McDonald’s Boo Buckets return with new faces

Boo Buckets 2025 (Credit: McDonald's)
By Heather Taylor

McDonald’s is bringing back their ever popular Boo Buckets just in time for Halloween.

Starting October 21, customers that order a Happy Meal can get one of five designs on the iconic plastic pails.

According to McDonald’s, this year’s line-up features the classic Ghost, Pumpkin, and Goblin designs plus two new faces- Cat and Zombie.

"Each bucket has its own creepy, kooky and cute expressions, so you can collect them all! Fans can even dress up their pails with Halloween themed stickers‚" McDonald’s said in a press release.

McDonald’s Boo Buckets will be available for a limited time, while supplies last.

Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Digital Content Manager

Comments on this article
