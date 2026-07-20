'The Odyssey' hits a Homer, debuts at #1 at the box office

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey made an epic debut over the weekend.

The star-studded retelling of Homer's 3,000-year-old epic Greek poem topped the box office with $124.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo. That makes it the third-biggest opening of the year, following Toy Story 5 and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which earned $159 million and $131 million, respectively.

It's also the biggest debut for a Nolan film since 2012's The Dark Knight Rises swooped in with $160 million. But as Variety notes, The Odyssey's numbers are impressive, since it's rated R, which limits the number of people who can see it.

The film, starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page and more, was the only new debut in the top 10. Last week's #1, Disney's live-action version of Moana, fell to #2 with $19 million. Minions & Monsters tied for third place with Toy Story 5, followed by Evil Dead Burn.

Here are the top 10 movies at the box office:

1. The Odyssey -- $124.5 million

2. Moana -- $19 million

3. Minions & Monsters -- $14.8 million

4. Toy Story 5 -- $14.8 million

5. Evil Dead Burn -- $5 million

6. The Invite -- $3.9 million

7. Young Washington -- $3.7 million

8. Obsession -- $2.5 million

9. Supergirl -- $1.53 million

10. Disclosure Day -- $1.45 million

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