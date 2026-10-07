'The Hunting Wives' renewed for season 3 at Netflix

Malin Akerman as Margo and Brittany Snow as Sophie in episode 2 of 'The Hunting Wives' season 2. (Netflix)

If you're on the hunt for more of The Hunting Wives, you're in luck.

Netflix has renewed the popular series for a third season ahead of season 2's debut. The second season premieres on Nov. 26.

Both season 2 and season 3 will release exclusively as a Netflix branded series in nearly all countries where the streaming service is available. They will each consist of eight new episodes.

Rebecca Cutter created The Hunting Wives and serves as its showrunner, writer and executive producer. The series is based on the novel by May Cobb.

"I'm so stoked to be heading back to Maple Brook, and I promise that once you've finished season 2, you'll be desperate to see what happens next. Buckle up, because season 3 will be even more scandalous and twisted," Cutter said.

Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman will reprise their roles of Sophie and Margo in these new seasons. Also returning in season 2 are Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit and George Ferrier. Karen Rodriguez and Hunter Emery will reprise their roles of Deputy Salazar and Deputy Flynn as series regulars, while Branton Box will also return in the guest star role of Sheriff Johnny.

New cast members for season 2 are John Stamos, Dale Dickey, Cam Gigandet, Kim Matula and Alex FitzAlan. Stamos will play the role of Chase Brylan, while Dickey will play Zelda Moffitt and Gigandet will take on the role of Gentle John Moffitt.

"At the start of season 2, Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together," according to its official logline. "As they play their dangerous games the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?"

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.