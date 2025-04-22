TECO Extends Street Car Hours

The Lightning will open the playoffs against the Florida Panthers with home ice advantage on home ice at AMALIE Arena tonight with game one beginning at 8:30 pm, and game two Thursday at 6:30 pm. The series then moves to Sunrise with Game 3 slated for 1 pm on Saturday, April 26 and game four set for Monday, April 28. The start time for Game 4 is to be determined.

You know what traffic is going to be like in downtown Tampa tonight, so Hillsborough Transit Authority (HART) announced that it will be extending TECO Line Streetcar hours for the games. The streetcar’s service will be extended until midnight. TECO will keep the later hours for the duration of the playoffs.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s exclusive Aqua Gala,is taking place on this Saturday night at 6 pm. Your attendance and sponsorship not only ensure the success of this unforgettable evening but also play an integral role in supporting Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s mission to protect and conserve marine life.

This is unique. Clue: A Walking Mystery is at the Straz through May 11th. Enter the world of CLUE in the all-new interactive and immersive experience, CLUE: A Walking Mystery. The action takes place takes place across multiple locations on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa. Detectives will be greeted by the butler and then sent on their way to solve a mystery, gathering clues from popular Tampa sites and shops.

This is the final week for the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival which is wrapping up its run at Clearwater Beach this weekend.

It’s also your last chance to see the latest from American Stage in the Park with Hair. The Tony-winning musical set in the 1960s era of flower power, protests and free love, runs through Sunday at Demens Landing Park at Bayshore Drive and Second Avenue S., St. Petersburg.

