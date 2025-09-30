Taylor And A Tan

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott)
By Ann Kelly

On Friday, October 3rd the Beach Theatre on Corey Ave in St Pete Beach is presenting Taylor Swift: Release Party of a Showgirl and Mean Girls on the same day, with themed decorations, photo opportunities, and a weekend of special programming that also includes The Nightmare Before Christmas. Celebrate The Official Release Party of a Showgirl in theaters only October 3rd - 5th. See the exclusive world premiere of the music video, “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, brand new lyric videos, and Taylor’s never-before-seen personal reflections on songs from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

I-275 And I-4 Interchanged Named Worst In The State (Joe Raedle)

All lanes of I-275 except one southbound lane of I-275 will be closed this weekend in downtown Tampa. The closure will begin at 12:01 am Saturday, October 4 and run through Monday, October 6 at 5 am. The lanes will close so that the contractor for the Downtown Interchange improvements can put up girders for the new two-lane bridge from southbound I-275 to eastbound I-4.

Ann-Ventures Gulfport

The Gulfport Fresh Market takes place every Tuesday in Gulfport’s historic Waterfront District on Beach Boulevard - below 28th Avenue South Free Admission | Free Parking | Pet & Family-Friendly 9 am – 3 pm.

Ann Ventures

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

