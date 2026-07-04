Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are married: All the details

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Music superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are officially husband and wife.

The couple wed in a ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler, a representative for Swift confirmed to ABC News Friday.

Swift's brother, Austin Swift, served as her "man of honor," while Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, served as his best man. They were the only members of the wedding party, according to the rep.

Both the bride and groom wore custom looks by Dior, with the bride wearing a haute couture gown designed by Jonathan Anderson.

No official wedding photos have been released by the couple, who held a two-day wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden said to include more than 1,000 guests.

Celebrities including actors Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke and Jason Sudeikis, singer Benson Boone, soccer legend Abby Wambach and NFL stars Chris Jones and Cooper Kupp were photographed arriving at MSG late Friday afternoon in black-tie attire as a cocktail hour was scheduled to begin, sources familiar with the plans told ABC News.

On Thursday evening, Swift and Kelce held a smaller gathering at the arena for around 100 people, sources said.

An SUV with tinted windows believed to be transporting Swift was photographed arriving at MSG around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

For both events, a strict no-phone policy was in place for everyone inside the venue, including guests, vendors and security personnel, according to sources.

Representatives for Swift or Kelce did not confirm any details about the events.

On Thursday, just hours before their first reported event at MSG, a representative for Swift confirmed to ABC News that she and Kelce had donated $26 million to charities both in New York City and across the United States.

The "Shake It Off" singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end announced their engagement last August in a social media post that included photos of Kelce's flower-filled proposal and a close-up of Swift's old-mine brilliant–cut diamond ring, which ABC News confirmed was custom-designed by Kelce and jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry in New York City.

The couple's romance began in the summer of 2023, when Kelce revealed on his New Heights podcast that he'd unsuccessfully tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number during one of her Eras Tour concerts.

Swift later told TIME she found the gesture "metal as hell," and the two started spending time together soon after.

By November 2023, Kelce confirmed their relationship in an interview with WSJ. Magazine, praising Swift's ability to handle intense public scrutiny.

Swift, meanwhile, revealed in her December 2023 TIME Person of the Year interview that the couple had enjoyed private time together before going public.

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," she said at the time.

Throughout their relationship, the pair have been each other's biggest supporters, with Swift attending Chiefs games, including Super Bowl LVIII and Super Bowl LIX, and Kelce cheering Swift on at numerous Eras Tour stops, even joining her onstage during her London show in June 2024.

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