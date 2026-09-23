Taylor Swift announces new album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore’

FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024, in Elmont, New York. She announced on Tuesday that she's releasing new music this week. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Following the news of her single, “Patient Zero”, Taylor Swift has announced a new album that will be available on Friday.

“The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore” is the extended version of Swift’s 12th studio album released in 2025.

“About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind… You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history. I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album. Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs," Swift said in a social media post.

According to Swift, the new album will include four new songs.

“I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made. The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore including four new songs is out on Friday and available to pre-order and save now ❤️‍🔥," she said.

Fans can pre-order the album on her website, including collector’s edition CDS that will be available “while supplies last”.