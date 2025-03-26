Take Me Out To Everything!

and obviously any ballpark ticket package that includes food would include hot dogs.
By Ann Kelly

It’s official, the game is sold out! The Rays will play their first regular-season game at 4:10 pm at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa against the Rockies on Friday, but it did not sell out until Tuesday.

But here’s a great re-opening! The Don CeSar opens today and will start taking reservations Friday.

Ann-Ventures Taste At The Straz (John_Thomas_Ruz_Zambrana)

Taste of the Straz: This annual eat-and-drink extravaganza is spread across the performing arts hall’s campus with food, craft brews, cocktails and multiple stages of live music. All-inclusive tickets start at $95 at strazcenter.org. Saturday, March 29 at 7 p.m

The Tampa Riverwalk is in the running for USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Travel Awards, and it needs your votes to take the top spot. Voting is open now through Monday, April 8, at 11:59 a.m. EDT, and supporters can vote once per day online.


