Take It To The Beach

It’s more than a change of pace, you could save a life. Pinellas County openings for seasonal lifeguards at Fort De Soto and Sand Key Park beaches. The job runs from April to September, and there are openings for full-time or part-time seasonal employment.

Sand Key Beach Too hot for me! (Ann Kelly)

What’s the pay like? It starts at $20.50 per hour for new lifeguards and up to $23.22 per hour for returning senior lifeguards. Lifeguards with Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certification and returning senior lifeguards with EMT certification can make even more per hour. Lifeguards may work 10-hour shifts.

So for a job with a great view and sunscreen NOT optional, take a look here. See you on the sand.

Ann Ventures

