'Superman' star and Oscar-nominated actress Valerie Perrine dies

Valerie Perrine in a still from the film 'Lenny.' (Bettman/Getty Images)

Oscar-nominated Lenny actress and Superman star Valerie Perrine has died at 82 after a yearslong battle with Parkinson's disease, according to the director behind her biographical documentary.

Stacey Souther, who directed Valerie, a documentary short about Perrine's life, shared the news on social media Monday.

"It is with deep sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that Valerie has passed away," Souther wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. "She faced Parkinson's disease with incredible courage and compassion, never once complaining. She was a true inspiration who lived life to the fullest—and what a magnificent life it was. The world feels less beautiful without her in it."

Souther also shared information for a GoFundMe page to support Perrine's funeral expenses, writing that "after more than 15 years of fighting Parkinson's, her finances are exhausted."

ABC News has reached out to Souther for comment.

Perrine was born in Galveston, Texas, and worked for some time as a showgirl in Las Vegas before entering the film industry.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in 1969, while still working as a showgirl, Perrine was romantically involved with celebrity hairstylist Jay Sebring and was invited to — but did not attend — the infamous 1969 dinner party at the home of Sharon Tate where Sebring, Tate and several others were killed by the Manson Family in the now-infamous Tate-LaBianca murders.

Perrine earned early recognition in 1972's Slaughterhouse-Five, playing adult film actress Montana Wildhack, and clinched her most critically acclaimed role in 1974's Lenny, the biographical drama based on the life of famed comedian Lenny Bruce.

Dustin Hoffman played Lenny Bruce in the film, and Perrine played his wife Honey Bruce. Perrine was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance and won the best actress award at the 1975 Cannes Film Festival. The role also earned her a Golden Globe nod and two BAFTA nominations.

In 1978, Perrine took on perhaps her most noteworthy role as Eve Teschmacher, the girlfriend of DC Comics villain Lex Luthor, in Superman.

Perrine would go on to play the same role in 1980's Superman II.

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