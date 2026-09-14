'Sunday in the Park with George' revival canceled after Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey exit

Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande speak onstage as Universal Pictures presents a special 'Wicked: For Good' Q&A at Saban Media Center on Nov. 15, 2025, in North Hollywood, California. (Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

The West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George is no more.

Producers on the upcoming production made the announcement of the show's cancellation to Instagram on Monday.

"The planned 2027 production of Sunday in the Park with George at the Barbican will no longer proceed as scheduled," the post reads. "Empire Street Productions will retain the rights with a view to presenting the production in 2028. Further details will be announced in due course."

This announcement comes two weeks after Jonathan Bailey dropped out of the show. He left almost a month after his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande announced she was exiting the same production.

“Ari is one of my dearest friends, and my support for her is unwavering. ... After much consideration, I have decided to also step back from Sunday in the Park with George," Bailey wrote on his Instagram Story at the time.

At the time of Bailey's departure on Sept. 1, the production said it was continuing on and casting new actors to play the lead characters of George and Dot.

"Following Ariana Grande's withdrawal, Jonathan Bailey has informed the producers that he has also decided to withdraw from Sunday in the Park with George. Work on the production continues," the statement read. "Casting decisions are actively under way, and the creative team is reshaping the production around a new company while preserving the ambition and artistic integrity of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's musical."

The statement concluded with, "Further casting and production details will be announced in due course."

Grande left the production in August, when she announced plans to take a break from public-facing work following the end of her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

"Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour," her representative said in a statement to ABC News at the time.

"She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny," the statement continued.

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