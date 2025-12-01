Still Plenty Of Sandy Sculptures To Check Out

Sanding Ovations Photo Courtesy Sanding Ovations Masters Cup
By Ann Kelly

A walk on the beach has an even better view — The sculptures from Sanding Ovations this past weekend are still up on the beach behind the Bilmar Beach Resort on Treasure Island through the first weekend in January then become part of the beach renourishment project.

The Dove Annual Toy Drive at the Oldsmar Walmart on Tampa Road is less than two weeks away! Join us from 5:30 am to 7 pm for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive at the Walmart on Tampa Road in Oldsmar. Bring new, unwrapped toys or just run in the store and grab a few!

dove toy drive

This Saturday, December 6 @ 8:00 am and running through 12:30 pm. it’s the 5th Annual Run for the Beaches 5K & Fun Run Walk, and Kids Turtle Dash Treasure Island Gulf Front Park 10400 Gulf Blvd, Treasure Island.

