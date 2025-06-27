Stay Cool And Be Cool

Possibly hundreds of thousands of your best friends will descend upon downtown St Pete this weekend! It’s Pride weekend with free rides offered from PSTA. Be ready for enhanced security as well. Remember, Be kind and take care of each other.

Pride St Pete

Shore Acres Pool hosts a cool event tonight, with a dive-in movie. This will run just $1 for children aged 3 to 12 and $2 for children 13 and older. This week’s movie is “The Garfield Movie.” from 7-10 pm at 4142 Shore Acres Blvd., St. Petersburg

At the Suncoast Animal League’s Shoppe this Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm, it’s a Microchip Clinic and Shoppe sale! Get your pets ready for hurricane season and 4th of July fireworks with a $15 microchip & registration! Dogs & Cats (in carriers) welcome.

Ann-Ventures Get chipped! (KrakenSky.com)

Sunshine Sunday at the Glazer Children’s Museum is a very special monthly event, always on the last Sunday of the month for children with special needs and their caregivers. It’s a chance to enjoy the museum with lights and sounds turned down and sensory-adapted tools, special programs, and community resources.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group