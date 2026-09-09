'Star Wars: A New Hope,' 'Star Wars: Starfighter' will debut IMAX 70mm in 2027

Fans will be able to visit a galaxy far, far away in IMAX.

Disney and Lucasfilm have announced that the original 1977 Star Wars film, as well as the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter, are set to debut on IMAX screens in 70mm film in 2027.

The original film will be presented in IMAX for the first time ever, whether it be digital or on film, in celebration of its 50th anniversary. That rerelease heads to theaters on Feb. 19, 2027. The film, which was later renamed Star Wars: A New Hope, will be screened in a newly restored version in a select amount of IMAX 70mm film locations. It will also play digitally in select theaters.

The latest Star Wars film, Star Wars: Starfighter, is set to release on the 50th anniversary weekend of the original film's premiere. It debuts on May 28, 2027, as a filmed for IMAX release that was shot with IMAX-certified film cameras. The movie has been converted to IMAX 70mm film prints for release in a select number of IMAX film locations, according to a press release from Lucasfilm.

Ryan Gosling stars as the cynical rogue Kade Auberon in the Shawn Levy-directed film. As he's "confronted by his mysterious past, he is hurled into a dangerous adventure across the galaxy that puts him on a crash course with destiny," according to the movie's official description.

Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, Flynn Gray and Amy Adams also star in the upcoming, standalone Star Wars film.

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