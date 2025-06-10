Spilling The Tea

By Ann Kelly

Why is it that every time I order iced tea - unsweetened - I feel like I’m committing a crime? Ice tea is THE drink in the South, and usually the sweeter the better. Not my style.

But for National Iced Tea Day, survey says it’s our favorite summer drink to chill out. Sure, there’s lemonade (make mine an Arnold Palmer), an ice cold beer...basically anything we can get a brain freeze from.

But you tell me - sweet or unsweetened, and who has the best in the Bay? It’s all a matter of taste!

“There’s something soothing about the clink of ice against a glass of iced tea - it’s the sound of relaxation.” - Author unknown

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

