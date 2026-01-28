Southbound Howard Frankland Closure

Heads up, overnight commuters! The southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed Wednesday night into Thursday morning for sign construction work on the bridge. Drivers will have to detour off the interstate using SR 60 (Exit 39) from 11 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 28, to 5 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 29.

If your lawn looks like mine, this won’t help. Our severe water shortage has lawn watering down to once a week for everyone Feb. 8, 2026, through July 1, 2026.

But the chilly weather on the way for Sunday is good news for the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series outdoor game featuring our Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

The Florida Aquarium wants to keep the beads out of the Bay. Through February 22, 2026, guests who bring their Gasparilla beads to the Aquarium can enjoy 50% off up to four general admission tickets. Hear the full podcast with Ann Kelly and Debbi Stone from The Florida Aquarium on the app at 1055thedove and at 1055thedove.com

