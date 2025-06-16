Sorry, That’s A Big No

There’s plenty I’ll top my eggs off with; salt and pepper, cheese, the usual. But this is where I draw the line.

Ketchup. No, no and no.

Heinz debate: Should ketchup be stored in the refrigerator or the pantry after the bottle is opened? The debate rages on. ( Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

But there’s some 100 Waffle Houses around the country teaming up with Heinz with new bottles on the tables labeled “Breakfast Ketchup”. I might put that on my home fries and that’s about it.

So is that a yes or no for you? Tag us at @1055thedove. Pics are very optional.

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

They had a commercial that said, ‘Heinz is what ketchup should taste like.’ I agree. I don’t like any other ketchup in the world. There is no other ketchup for me, and I love ketchup. I use it on eggs, burgers, fries - I might even put it on steak. Rev. Run

