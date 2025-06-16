Sorry, That’s A Big No

Scrambled eggs on a fork Scrambled eggs on a fork isolated on white (milanfoto/Getty Images)

There’s plenty I’ll top my eggs off with; salt and pepper, cheese, the usual. But this is where I draw the line.

Ketchup. No, no and no.

Heinz debate: Should ketchup be stored in the refrigerator or the pantry after the bottle is opened? The debate rages on. ( Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

But there’s some 100 Waffle Houses around the country teaming up with Heinz with new bottles on the tables labeled “Breakfast Ketchup”. I might put that on my home fries and that’s about it.

So is that a yes or no for you? Tag us at @1055thedove. Pics are very optional.

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

They had a commercial that said, ‘Heinz is what ketchup should taste like.’ I agree. I don’t like any other ketchup in the world. There is no other ketchup for me, and I love ketchup. I use it on eggs, burgers, fries - I might even put it on steak. Rev. Run

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!