Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris are married

Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush attend A Sense of Home Inaugural New York City Gala at the IAC Building on September 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for A Sense of Home)

Sophia Bush is married to Ashlyn Harris.

The One Tree Hill actress reveals in her memoir And I Will Tell You Mine: Notes from a Life in Progress that she secretly wed the former professional soccer player last summer in upstate New York.

The couple, who have been together for three years, opened up to Vogue about why they decided in favor of a private, intimate ceremony.

"When you get to this stage in your life, you begin to unpack what's yours and what's always sort of been for everyone else," Bush tells Vogue.

Harris says a smaller wedding was also perfect for her children, Sloane and Ocean, to whom Bush is a stepmom.

“The kids were just running and happy, and we picked flowers from the property and our daughter Sloane was holding them,” Harris says. “It was so fun for them, because it wasn’t this pressure-filled day that’s too much for young kids.”

Bush adds that she’s happy to finally make the news public.

“You’re not my partner, you know? You’re my wife,” she says to Harris. “And it feels so amazing to say that.”

And I Will Tell You Mine: Notes from a Life in Progress comes out Oct. 27.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.