'#SKYKING' trailer shows true story of man who stole commercial jetliner

The trailer for the documentary thriller film #SKYKING has arrived.

This new documentary from ABC News Studios tells the story of Richard “Beebo” Russell, a 28-year-old Horizon Air ground service agent who stole a $33 million plane and embarked on a 70-minute long flight.

Emmy winner Patricia E. Gillespie directed the film, which, along with telling the story of Russell, also offers a look into the U.S. mental health crisis.

This documentary also marks the first time many members of Russell's family have spoken publicly about his story. It includes never-before-heard air traffic control audio, as well as an interview with the now-retired ATC supervisor who managed the situation on the 2018 day that the incident occurred.

The trailer finds interviewees wondering how Russell was able to get the vehicle into the air all by himself despite never having flown an airplane before.

"I play video games, so, you know, I know what I'm doing a little bit," Russell said in air-traffic control audio used in the trailer.

#SKYKING premieres on Hulu April 14.

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