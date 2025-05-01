'Sinners' rereleases on Imax screens due to popular demand

Did you miss the chance to watch Sinners on an Imax screen? You're in luck.

The Warner Bros. Pictures film has been brought back to Imax 70mm screens by popular demand. Imax has invited the picture to play a limited rerelease in nine cinemas across North America from May 15 to May 21, citing "overwhelming popular and critical response."

"Welcome back to Club Juke. Starting May 15, #SinnersMovie returns to IMAX 70mm locations for one week only. Tickets on sale now!" IMAX shared on Instagram.

The cities showing the Imax rerelease are Dallas, Texas; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Indianapolis, Indiana; Los Angeles; New York; Tempe, Arizona; San Francisco; and Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada.

Sinners has had the best debut for an original film since 2019, having grossed $122.5 million domestically as of April 27.

Ryan Cooler directed the film, which stars Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld.

