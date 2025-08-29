From Simply To Scary

We can never get enough of a really good scare, so here we go with the 34th Halloween Horror Nights now open at Universal Orlando. HHN 2025 will kick off tonight, August 29th, and runs through Nov. 2nd. This year’s event boasts 10 new original houses

How the month flew by, so this is it! Florida’s Back-to-School sales tax holiday ends this Sunday the 31st. Watch for teachers in line ahead of you and pay it forward.

If you like it weird, you’ll love this. The 25th Annual Gulfport GeckoFest is Sat from 10 am – 8 pm. I This year’s theme, “25 Years & Still Weird,” includes the walking parade at 6 pm and a special birthday bash for Gulfport’s favorite gecko, G. Gordon McFly! Costumes encouraged, parking is free, and courtesy shuttles are available for more details!

Finally, here’s one for next week’s must do. The powerboat Grand Prix returns to St. Pete next Friday through Sunday, September 5-7. The 5th Annual Monster Energy St. Pete Powerboat Grand Prix will have more than fifty of the fastest vessels, along with plenty of other weekend activities including a pit party at Albert Whitted Park, vendor events, live music, and of course really fast boats.

