Show The Fair Some Love

Ann Kelly at the Florida State Fair Can this fit in the back of my car?
By Ann Kelly

We love the Florida State Fair, from funnel cakes to fun rides, February can’t come soon enough! But we want to rest of the country to know, so here’s what we all need to know.

Ann Kelly at the Florida State Fair The Funnel Cake Cuban Sandwich

The Florida State Fair has been nominated as one of the best state fairs in America by a panel of experts at USA Today’s 10Best Awards. Here’s where we all come in. Vote for the Florida State Fair when you click here.

Then get ready to congratulate everyone when the 2026 fair returns to Tampa from Feb. 5–16, 2026. It’s the best!

