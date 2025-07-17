Shopping At Sunrise

PJ’s are the proper fashion choice today a the Sunrise Sale in downtown St. Petersburg! stores and restaurants. Keep at eye out for yellow flags and bright balloons. Most of the action is along Central Avenue and Beach Drive but you’ll find deals all over town.

Ann-Ventures Shop in your pj's today!

Tonight is the night! The Dove presents the Yacht Rock Summer tour featuring Firefall, Pure Prairie League and Pablo Cruise at Ruth Eckerd Hall! Tickets will be available at the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or by visiting www.rutheckerdhall.com. Thanks to LMCU!

yacht rock summer

Its also the weekend to check out Counting Crows on Sunday at the BayCare Sound. You can still pick up tickets start at $39.50.

counting crows

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA has low interest federal disaster loans for Florida small businesses, private nonprofits (PNP), and residents affected by severe storms and tornado occurring June 25. The declaration covers the primary county of Pinellas and adjacent counties of Hillsborough and Pasco which are eligible for both physical damage loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) from the SBA.

Ann Ventures

