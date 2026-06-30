Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet's voices meet-cute in new 'Not Alone' trailer

Joe and Fran in Illumination's 'Not Alone,' directed by Eric Guillon, Claire Dodgson and Jonathan Del Val. (Illumination, Universal Pictures)

Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet — or at least their voices — co-star in the upcoming animated film Not Alone. On Tuesday Selena posted a trailer for the film on Instagram, so you can see what their characters look like.

As previously reported, Timothée plays an introverted rocket mechanic named Joe, who meets Selena's character, Fran, a "brilliant astro-botanist" who's created a rocket that runs on plant-based fuel. Things get complicated when three aliens plot to commandeer Fran's rocket to return to their home planet.

In the trailer, set to David Bowie's classic "A Space Oddity," Joe and Fran meet while working on the rocket and start a romance, which thrills them both — until the aliens, who all have British accents for some reason, show up.

This is the second time the two have co-starred in a film; the first time was in 2020's A Rainy Day in New York.

Not Alone arrives in theaters in April 2027. It's from the same studio that brought you the Despicable Me, Minions and Super Mario Brothers movies.

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