Selena Gomez stars in 'Only Murders in the Building' season 5 trailer

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin star in season 5 of 'Only Murders in the Building.' (Patrick Harbron/Disney)

The trailer for Only Murders in the Building season 5 has arrived.

Hulu released the trailer for the fifth season of the comedy series on Tuesday. It finds Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short returning as the investigative trio of Charles, Mabel and Oliver.

The trailer follows their investigation into what could have led to the death of their beloved doorman, Lester. The trio refuses to believe his death was an accident.

"Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia," according to an official synopsis. "The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge."

Michael Cyril Creighton also stars in the season that features an ensemble of special guests, including Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman and Christoph Waltz.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 premieres its first three episodes on Sept. 9. New episodes will stream weekly on Tuesdays.

